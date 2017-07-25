Ken Burns documentary 'The Vietnam War' set to debut

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick give a sneak peak into their new ten-part documentary series, "The Vietnam War". This documentary features interviews from more than eighty diverse witnesses from all different sides of the war.

"The Vietnam War" makes its debut here in Seattle starting Sunday, Sept, 17th.

Event Info:

An Evening with Ken Burns and Lynn Novick: The Vietnam War Screening and Discussion

Tickets from $20 per person

The Moore Theatre

Tuesday, July 25

Doors at 6:00 PM, Screening followed by panel discussion at 7:00 PM

