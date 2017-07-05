KING
Close

Keep your home cool this summer

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 05, 2017

With summer weather heating up,it's important to stay cool! Luckily, Sundance Energy has the perfect solution with their Mitsubishi Diamond Comfort home cooling system.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories