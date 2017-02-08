Keep your child healthy with these natural alternatives

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - Keeping you child healthy is every parent's dream. The challenging part is how? Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Joyce Johnson, with three kids of her own, offers advice on everything from boosting their immune systems to choosing specific foods to improve behavior and mental focus. She also touches on healthy snacks, routines, and exercises to keep them happy and healthy.

