SEATTLE - Discover fun and active ways to improve your health this Saturday, Aug. 19.

Kaiser Permanente’s Big Day of Play is a free event will take place at Rainier Playfield. Stop by for outdoor activities, live performances, nutritious food and giveaways.

Rainier Playfield

3700 S Alaska St

Seattle, WA 98118



