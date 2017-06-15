Just Right by Purina brings personalized dog nutrition to Fremont Fair

Just like humans, no two dogs are alike, even within the same breed! Purina has a new way to help make sure your dog is getting food it likes, and is best for their specific needs. Just Right by Purina gives owners the opportunity to personalize their dogs' nutrition.

Assistant Brand Manager Julia Pitlyk shared more about Just Right by Purina.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Just Right by Purina, including how to create your dog's personalized blend

Just Right by Purina will be a the Fremont Fair this weekend (June 17 & 18) to help celebrate all things that make your dog unique. Take part in a host of activities, including custom caricatures while you wait. On Sunday, join the Just Right by Purina Dog Parade! CLICK HERE for more information

© 2017 KING-TV