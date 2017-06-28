Jozee Rooz: A petting zoo for all to enjoy

Whether you’re looking to have a family outing, birthday party, or field trip, Jozee Rooz Petting Zoo is the perfect place for you!



Jozee Rooz specializes in baby and miniature pets, farm animals and exotics too. This hands-on petting zoo experience is open year round and strives to make your visit not only fun but educational.

Melissa Cloud stops by New Day NW to show us some of the animals we can find at the petting zoo: a baby camel, a capybara (large rodent), a fennec fox and a mara (looks like a mix of a rabbit and marmot).



Jozee Rooz Petting Zoo

120 138th Street South, Tacoma, WA, 98444

253-539-5011

