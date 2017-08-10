Join Obliteride in the fight against cancer!

Obliteride is back for its fifth year anniversary as it continues to raise money for a cure for cancer! Rider's have the option to bike the 25-mile, 50-mile, 100-mile or two-day route. Every dollar raised by a rider goes towards lifesaving cancer research at Fred Hutch. To date, Obliteride has raised over $9.2 million and hopes to increase that number this year.
Melanoma survivor, David Dunnington, who will be riding this weekend and Doctor Kristin Anderson, an immunotherapy researcher at Fred Hutch visit New Day NW studio to talk about the event!
Below are the dates and events to expect at this year's Obliteride!
Friday, Aug. 11 - Kickoff Party
- Venue: Gas Works Park
- Address: 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
Saturday, Aug. 12 - Start Line (Two-day riders ONLY)
- Venue: Fred Hutch
- Address: 1100 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Saturday, Aug. 12 - Finish Line (Two-day riders ONLY)
- Venue: Tollefson Plaza
- Address: 1515 Commerce St., Tacoma, WA 98402
Sunday, Aug. 13 - Start Line (Two-day riders ONLY)
- Venue: Tollefson Plaza
- Address: 1515 Commerce St., Tacoma, WA 98402
Sunday, Aug. 13 - Start Line (25, 50 and 100-mile riders)
- Venue: Fred Hutch
- Address: 1100 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Sunday, August 13 - Finish Line (all riders)
- Venue: Gas Works Park
- Address: 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs