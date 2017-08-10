Join Obliteride in the fight against cancer!

Obliteride is back for its fifth year anniversary as it continues to raise money for a cure for cancer! Rider's have the option to bike the 25-mile, 50-mile, 100-mile or two-day route. Every dollar raised by a rider goes towards lifesaving cancer research at Fred Hutch. To date, Obliteride has raised over $9.2 million and hopes to increase that number this year.

Melanoma survivor, David Dunnington, who will be riding this weekend and Doctor Kristin Anderson, an immunotherapy researcher at Fred Hutch visit New Day NW studio to talk about the event!

Below are the dates and events to expect at this year's Obliteride!

Friday, Aug. 11 - Kickoff Party

Venue: Gas Works Park

Address: 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103

Saturday, Aug. 12 - Start Line (Two-day riders ONLY)

Venue: Fred Hutch

Address: 1100 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Saturday, Aug. 12 - Finish Line (Two-day riders ONLY)

Venue: Tollefson Plaza

Address: 1515 Commerce St., Tacoma, WA 98402

Sunday, Aug. 13 - Start Line (Two-day riders ONLY)

Venue: Tollefson Plaza

Address: 1515 Commerce St., Tacoma, WA 98402

Sunday, Aug. 13 - Start Line (25, 50 and 100-mile riders)

Venue: Fred Hutch

Address: 1100 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Sunday, August 13 - Finish Line (all riders)

Venue: Gas Works Park

Address: 2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103

© 2017 KING-TV