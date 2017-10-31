Jenny Keller whips up spooky Halloween cocktails

Jenny Cookies' own Jenny Keller prepares spooky Halloween cocktails on New Day! Find all the recipes here:

Candy Corn Jell-O Shots

Directions:

If you can find tall shot glasses they will work best, but any clear glass will do.

Place lemon gelatin in a bowl and add 2/3 cup boiling water.

Stir well until dissolved and allow to cool.

Fill each cup 1/3 full of yellow and place in refrigerator.

Place orange gelatin in a bowl and add 2/3 cup boiling water.

Stir well until dissolved and allow to cool.

Fill each cup 1/3 full of orange and place in refrigerator.

Top each portion with whipped topping and garnish with a piece of candy corn.