Jenny Keller whips up spooky Halloween cocktails

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT October 31, 2017

Jenny Cookies' own Jenny Keller prepares spooky Halloween cocktails on New Day! Find all the recipes here:

 

 

Candy Corn Jell-O Shots

  • 1 lemon jell-o gelatin (3 oz box)
  • 1 orange jell-o gelatin (3 oz box)
  • 8 oz thawed cool whip
  • 1 1/3 cups boiling water
  • Candy corn

Directions:

  • If you can find tall shot glasses they will work best, but any clear glass will do.
  • Place lemon gelatin in a bowl and add 2/3 cup boiling water.
  • Stir well until dissolved and allow to cool.
  • Fill each cup 1/3 full of yellow and place in refrigerator.
  • Place orange gelatin in a bowl and add 2/3 cup boiling water.
  • Stir well until dissolved and allow to cool.
  • Fill each cup 1/3 full of orange and place in refrigerator.
  • Top each portion with whipped topping and garnish with a piece of candy corn.
  • Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Adult Version:

  • Add 1 cup boiling water to 1 gox Jell-o. Stir to dissolve.
  • Add ¾ cup vodka and ¼ cup cold water. Stir to combine.
  • Add to shot glasses and chill.
  • Note: this is for a single flavor.

 

Mini Apple Vodka Nips

  • Vodka
  • Lemon Juice
  • Cinnamon Sticks
  • Cinnamon
  • Nutmeg

Directions:

  • Fill mini Mason jars with sliced apples
  • Squeeze lemon juice on them.
  • Add 1/4 cinnamon sticks, 1/8 teaspoon of cinnamon and pinch of nutmeg.
  • Pour vodka to the top and place in refrigerator for 24 hours before serving.
  • Nips can be mixed with any sparkling water, cider or apple juice.
  • Great for Apple Cider Moscow Mules!

 

Halloween Hot Cocoa (spiked or not)

  • 2 oz finely chopped semisweet chocolate
  • 6 oz hot milk
  • Spirit of choice (Kahlua, Baileys Irish Cream, Peppermint Schnapps)

Directions:

  • Put chopped chocolate in coffee mug.
  • Pour hot milk into mug and let stand for two minutes. Stir with a spoon until smooth.
  • Pour in spirit of choice. Stir to combine.
  • Garnish with marshmallows.

 

Spiked Jolly Rancher Punch

  • 3 cups pineapple juice
  • 1 bottle cranberry juice
  • 1 bottle sparkling apple cider
  • 1 bottle ginger ale
  • 1 bottle of raspberry vodka

Directions:

  • In a beverage dispenser, mix all ingredients. Stir until combined. Add dry ice to top.

 

Liquefied Ghost 

  • 2 oz vodka
  • 1 oz vanilla simple syrup
  • 1 oz cream
  • 2 oz club soda

Directions:

  • Mix vanilla simple syrup, cream, vodka and soda together in a cocktail shaker. Serve in a chilled martini glass.

 

Blood Orange Punch

  • 2 bottle sparkling wine, chilled
  • 1 bottle blood orange-satsuma cocktail mixer, chilled
  • 1 small blood orange, thinly sliced

Directions:

  • In a punch bowl, stir sparkling wine and cocktail mixer together. Float the blood oranges on top. 

