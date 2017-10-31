Jenny Keller whips up spooky Halloween cocktails

Jenny Cookies' own Jenny Keller prepares spooky Halloween cocktails on New Day! Find all the recipes here:
Candy Corn Jell-O Shots
- 1 lemon jell-o gelatin (3 oz box)
- 1 orange jell-o gelatin (3 oz box)
- 8 oz thawed cool whip
- 1 1/3 cups boiling water
- Candy corn
Directions:
- If you can find tall shot glasses they will work best, but any clear glass will do.
- Place lemon gelatin in a bowl and add 2/3 cup boiling water.
- Stir well until dissolved and allow to cool.
- Fill each cup 1/3 full of yellow and place in refrigerator.
- Place orange gelatin in a bowl and add 2/3 cup boiling water.
- Stir well until dissolved and allow to cool.
- Fill each cup 1/3 full of orange and place in refrigerator.
- Top each portion with whipped topping and garnish with a piece of candy corn.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Adult Version:
- Add 1 cup boiling water to 1 gox Jell-o. Stir to dissolve.
- Add ¾ cup vodka and ¼ cup cold water. Stir to combine.
- Add to shot glasses and chill.
- Note: this is for a single flavor.
Mini Apple Vodka Nips
- Vodka
- Lemon Juice
- Cinnamon Sticks
- Cinnamon
- Nutmeg
Directions:
- Fill mini Mason jars with sliced apples
- Squeeze lemon juice on them.
- Add 1/4 cinnamon sticks, 1/8 teaspoon of cinnamon and pinch of nutmeg.
- Pour vodka to the top and place in refrigerator for 24 hours before serving.
- Nips can be mixed with any sparkling water, cider or apple juice.
- Great for Apple Cider Moscow Mules!
Halloween Hot Cocoa (spiked or not)
- 2 oz finely chopped semisweet chocolate
- 6 oz hot milk
- Spirit of choice (Kahlua, Baileys Irish Cream, Peppermint Schnapps)
Directions:
- Put chopped chocolate in coffee mug.
- Pour hot milk into mug and let stand for two minutes. Stir with a spoon until smooth.
- Pour in spirit of choice. Stir to combine.
- Garnish with marshmallows.
Spiked Jolly Rancher Punch
- 3 cups pineapple juice
- 1 bottle cranberry juice
- 1 bottle sparkling apple cider
- 1 bottle ginger ale
- 1 bottle of raspberry vodka
Directions:
- In a beverage dispenser, mix all ingredients. Stir until combined. Add dry ice to top.
Liquefied Ghost
- 2 oz vodka
- 1 oz vanilla simple syrup
- 1 oz cream
- 2 oz club soda
Directions:
- Mix vanilla simple syrup, cream, vodka and soda together in a cocktail shaker. Serve in a chilled martini glass.
Blood Orange Punch
- 2 bottle sparkling wine, chilled
- 1 bottle blood orange-satsuma cocktail mixer, chilled
- 1 small blood orange, thinly sliced
Directions:
- In a punch bowl, stir sparkling wine and cocktail mixer together. Float the blood oranges on top.
