Jason McCue, winner of MoPop's Sound Off, performs

Musician Jason McCue (Photo: Custom)

Alternative folk artist Jason McCue was crowned the winner of MoPop's annual Sound Off! competition. Sound Off! supports the all-ages scene by giving artists the opportunity to showcase their original music on a large platform.

Jason's influences include The Beatles, Elliott Smith, and Built to Spill. Today, he performs his original song, Ocean.

To hear more or purchase Jason's music visit his site on Bandcamp or Facebook.

