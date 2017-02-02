SEATTLE - All the way from Kingston, Jamaica is one of the only self-contained groups within contemporary Jamaican music, rock reggae band Raging Fyah. The five-piece band - honored by Jamaica’s Minister of Culture as “Jamaica’s Reggae Music Ambassador” - is currently touring in support of their 2017 Grammy nominated album Everlasting released May of last year. Today, Kumar Bent (lead singer), Courtland White (guitarist), Anthony Watson (drummer), Demar Gayle (keyboardist), and Delroy “Pele” Hamilton (bassist) perform “Dash Wata.” Catch them tonight (February 2) at The Showbox at 8:30 for more uplifting entertainment.

