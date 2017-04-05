It's time to start spring cleaning your wallet!

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

Spring has sprung and while many of us will consider tidying up our homes, what about our bank accounts?

Financial expert Sarah Cecil has the need to know tips on how to re-evaluate and re-organize your financial affairs this spring. It's time to de-clutter your investments, consolidate, and make sure you're saving for the occasional rainy day.

Sarah is a financial advisor at Edward Jones and comes with a wide range of financial expertise. Watch the video to hear her insight, and happy cleaning!

