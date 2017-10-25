KING
It's a cat lover's utopia this weekend with Cat Videos Live!

Will Braden from Cat Videos Live! chats about their show in Seattle Friday, October 27th.

Calling all cat lovers! 

"Cat Videos Live!" is a feline film screening and celebration of the internet's cutest and most hilarious cat videos. This week, the event is in Seattle! Will Braden from Cat Videos Live! appears on New Day to talk about the show and how it fosters a genuine atmosphere for animal lovers to come together.

Catch the show at The Neptune Theater on Friday, October 27th. Find tickets & information at STG's website.

 

