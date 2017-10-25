Cat Videos Live! showcases live cats and compilations of internet cat videos for audiences.

Calling all cat lovers!

"Cat Videos Live!" is a feline film screening and celebration of the internet's cutest and most hilarious cat videos. This week, the event is in Seattle! Will Braden from Cat Videos Live! appears on New Day to talk about the show and how it fosters a genuine atmosphere for animal lovers to come together.

Catch the show at The Neptune Theater on Friday, October 27th. Find tickets & information at STG's website.

© 2017 KING-TV