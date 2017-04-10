Iron Chef Gauntlet contestant cooks Japanese cuisine

Seattle based chef, Shota Nakajima, will appear on the Food Network's Iron Chef Gauntlet.

Seattle based Iron Chef Gauntlet contestant Shota Nakijama comes to New Day to show us some real Japanese cuisine.

Shota has been cooking in Japanese restaurants since he was 16. He graduated from the Tsuji Culinary Arts School in Japan and later went on to open a catering business as well as his restaurant Adana restaurant and bar, which features Japanese entrees and street food, right here in Seattle.

Iron Chef Gauntlet premiers on the Food Network this Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. The show will feature 6 other professional chefs battling it out for the title.

