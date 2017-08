SEATTLE - The Halal Guys just opened their first Seattle location in Pioneer Square last week.

They started as hot dog cart in New York and have grown into an international restaurant chain. On New Day, The Halal Guys showed us how they make their world-famous gyros.

The Halal Guys

(206) 467-1178

101 Yesler Way

Seattle, WA 98104



