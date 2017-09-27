KING
Close

Inspiring through jump rope, Nat Jackson strives to promote wellness and conditioning

The "Jumprope King" shows of his speed jumping skills in this New Day segment.

Joseph Suttner and Abby Luschei, KING 12:19 PM. PDT September 27, 2017

SEATTLE - Jumping roping is not just for kids, and Nat Jackson is living proof. Jackson is the fastest rump roper of his age. At 73-years-old, he set a new national jump rope speed record back in April on Steve Harvey's show "Forever Young." 

Jackson is a motivational speaker, dubbed the "Jumprope King" by USA Jump Rope, and aims to inspire the importance of wellness and optimal conditioning through high-speed rope jumping. 

In this New Day segment, Jackson shows off some of his skills with a jump rope. 

To learn more about Jackson, his story, and wellness, visit his website

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories