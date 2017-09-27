Inspiring through jump rope, Nat Jackson strives to promote wellness and conditioning

SEATTLE - Jumping roping is not just for kids, and Nat Jackson is living proof. Jackson is the fastest rump roper of his age. At 73-years-old, he set a new national jump rope speed record back in April on Steve Harvey's show "Forever Young."

Jackson is a motivational speaker, dubbed the "Jumprope King" by USA Jump Rope, and aims to inspire the importance of wellness and optimal conditioning through high-speed rope jumping.

In this New Day segment, Jackson shows off some of his skills with a jump rope.

To learn more about Jackson, his story, and wellness, visit his website.

© 2017 KING-TV