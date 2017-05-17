Inside the genius comedic mind of Chris Fleming

Chris Fleming is a comedic sensation online, with his YouTube channel garnering hundreds of thousands of fans. His online series, featuring a unique woman named Gayle, has millions of views, and his off the cuff observations about various topics, have viewers thinking even as they laugh.

Chris joined New Day guest host Jim Dever, from KING 5 Evening, to chat about his unique approach to comedy.

Chris performs at 8:00pm tonight (Wednesday, May 17) at The Neptune Theatre in Seattle. CLICK HERE for tickets.

CLICK HERE to check out Chris' YouTube channel

Connect with Chris on Facebook and Twitter: @ChrisFluming (this is correct!)

© 2017 KING-TV