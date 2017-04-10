Inside FBI's massive child abduction investigation training exercise

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 103 Washington state children and teenagers are missing at this moment. And while many may have vanished on their own, others were, or may have been, abducted.

The FBI and nearly two dozen law enforcement agencies gathered in Snoqualmie last week for a joint exercise centered around the issue of child abduction. Ayn Dietrich-Williams from the FBI's Seattle office, and Captain Nick Almquist from Snoqualmie Police Department, shared more about the joint training exercise.

