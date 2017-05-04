Innocence Project Northwest's mission to help those who were wrongfully imprisoned

New Day Northwest host Margaret Larson with exonorees Amanda Knox, Sunny Jacobs and Peter Pringle, along with Innocence Project Northwest founder Jackie McMurtrie

Innocence Project Northwest founder Jackie McMurtrie joined exonerees Amanda Knox, Sunny Jacobs and Peter Pringle, all of whom were wrongfully convicted of murder and spent years in prison, in Italy, Florida, and Ireland, respectively, before being released on overturned convictions.

They discussed how difficult it is is for many people to reclaim their lives after spending years in prison. Sunny and Peter have created The Sunny Center, a retreat for exonorees. The Sunny Center is located in Galway, Ireland, but they welcome people from all over the world. CLICK HERE to learn more about The Sunny Center.

NOTE: This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation.

