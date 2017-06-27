'Infinity Mirrors' exhibition opens at Seattle Art Museum

The Seattle Art Museum presents Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, exploring the contemporary Japanese artist’s 65-year career. After opening to record-breaking crowds in Washington DC, Seattle is the next stop in North America for the exhibition, then it travels on to The Broad in Los Angeles.

“This exhibition presents a unique opportunity to see the life’s work of a true visionary,” says Catharina Manchanda, SAM’s Jon & Mary Shirley Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art. “Taken together, Kusama’s drawings, paintings, sculptures, and infinity mirror rooms add up to a Gesamtkunstwerk [total art work]. Her web-like structures are reminiscent of both microscopic cell formations and macroscopic visions of outer space. My tip is to look closely at these works; they are the key to understanding the infinity mirror rooms.”

The exhibition is a retrospective of Yayoi Kusama's work, with five Infinity Mirror rooms that were created at various times over five decades, and the debut of My Eternal Soul (2016), a series of Kusama's most recent paintings.

The Seattle Art Museum opens Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors June 30. Tickets are already available for sale. (Photo: Seattle Art Museum)

The exhibition runs at The Seattle Art Museum in downtown Seattle June 30–September 10, 2017, and is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. Entrance to the exhibit is through timed ticketing.

