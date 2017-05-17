In-home care can ease your medical needs

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

Getting sick in the middle of the night can lead you to Urgent Care with an expensive bill. While they won't replace your primary care physician, but work with them, Landmark Health specializes in home visits 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The medical group can provide an in home provider as well as a team of nurses, pharmacists and more. Landmark Nurse Practioner Ryan Suess and patient William Vandermerwe talk about Landmark's services.

Landmark offers their services in Snohomish, King, Pierce, Thurston and Spokane Counties. For more information, visit Landmark Health's website, click here.

