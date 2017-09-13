In harmony with Beach Boys singer and co-founder Mike Love

More than five decades ago, Mike Love helped create a sound that would forever evoke the beach and endless summer. The Beach Boys notched countless hits and even though their lineup has changed over the years, the band's classic sound lives on in videos and live concerts.

Mike shares his incredible experiences in his memoir: Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy, which has just been released in paperback. He's in town for two events and joined us this morning to chat about his incredible career.

Connect with Mike and the Beach Boys this week:

Wednesday, September 13: University Bookstore (4326 University Way, N.E./Seattle)

7:00 pm discussion and book signing for GOOD VIBRATIONS: MY LIFE AS A BEACH BOY

Thursday, September 14: Washington State Fair (Puyallup)

7:30 pm performance with The Beach Boys

