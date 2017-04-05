In-depth conversation with Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson

Washington State was at the center of blocking the administration's original travel ban. And now, we're one of ten states ready to take legal action over possible changes in the nation's energy efficiency standards.

Leading the charge on these actions is Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. He joined New Day NW host Margaret Larson for an in-depth conversation about legal battles affecting our state and the rest of the country.

