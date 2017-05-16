Skinny Seattle customer, Brian, has lost over 90 pounds in the "New You" program.

Finding a weight loss plan that works for you is often a major challenge. Seattle Skinny offers a possibility with "The New You" plan which can help customers create a personalized weight loss plan and lose up to 40 pounds.

Creator and founder of "The New You," Dr. Timothy Panah, discusses how his plan differs from other fad diets out there, as well as the importance of maintaining your health and weight loss once the plan is finished.

