Improve nerve metabolism and function with Sound Pain Solutions

SEATTLE - From diabetes to chemotherapy treatment and nerve compression syndromes, neuropathy takes many forms. Peripheral neuropathy is often ignored or overlooked until it’s too late to treat effectively. Even if it’s caught in time, it’s sometimes diagnosed as idiopathic meaning the cause isn’t known. Sound Pain Solutions improves lost nerve function and lessens the pain of peripheral neuropathy, even if diagnosed as idiopathic.
Here are some possible symptoms of peripheral neuropathy:
- Burning pain
- Cramping
- Sensitive skin
- Leg or foot pain
- Prickly or tingling feeling
- Electrical shock-like pain
- Muscle weakness
- Impaired balance
- increasing fall risk
- Disrupted sleep due to pain or muscle cramping
- Numbness and pain in the hands or feet
- In many cases, initially the symptoms are mild, but progressively worsen and move from the toes to the feet, the legs and can even affect the hands
Sound Pain Solutions works to improve nerve metabolism and function resulting in less numbness, tingling, and pain. Most patients can feel a change in only two weeks, helping them achieve a healthier lifestyle.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs