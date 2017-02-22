Improve nerve metabolism and function with Sound Pain Solutions

SEATTLE - From diabetes to chemotherapy treatment and nerve compression syndromes, neuropathy takes many forms. Peripheral neuropathy is often ignored or overlooked until it’s too late to treat effectively. Even if it’s caught in time, it’s sometimes diagnosed as idiopathic meaning the cause isn’t known. Sound Pain Solutions improves lost nerve function and lessens the pain of peripheral neuropathy, even if diagnosed as idiopathic.

Here are some possible symptoms of peripheral neuropathy:

Burning pain

Cramping

Sensitive skin

Leg or foot pain

Prickly or tingling feeling

Electrical shock-like pain

Muscle weakness

Impaired balance

increasing fall risk

Disrupted sleep due to pain or muscle cramping

Numbness and pain in the hands or feet

In many cases, initially the symptoms are mild, but progressively worsen and move from the toes to the feet, the legs and can even affect the hands

Sound Pain Solutions works to improve nerve metabolism and function resulting in less numbness, tingling, and pain. Most patients can feel a change in only two weeks, helping them achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Copyright 2017 KING