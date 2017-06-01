Improve health with nutrition therapy

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

With dietitians board certified in oncology, every Seattle Cancer Care Alliance patient has access to medical nutrition therapy. SCCA's Medical Nutrition team covers every area of the clinic and every diagnosis treated at SCCA is assigned a nutritionist, at no cost.

Board certified nutritionist Paula Macris and nutritionist Kerry McMillen join us today to talk nutrition. Paula Macris will also show us how to make an easy healthy dish!

