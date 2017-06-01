Seattle Cancer Care Alliance nutritionists Paula Macris and Kerry McMillen talk medical nutrition therapy.

With dietitians board certified in oncology, every Seattle Cancer Care Alliance patient has access to medical nutrition therapy. SCCA's Medical Nutrition team covers every area of the clinic and every diagnosis treated at SCCA is assigned a nutritionist, at no cost.

Board certified nutritionist Paula Macris and nutritionist Kerry McMillen discuss SCCA's Medical Nutrition Therapy program and share an easy and healthy salad dish.

To learn more about the Medical Nutrition Therapy program at SCCA, click HERE.

You can also download a free guide from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) to help you avoid the Dirty Dozen (produce you should buy organic), and the Clean Fifteen (the best non-organic produce to buy). EWG updates the list every year. Click HERE to get the downloadable PDF Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce.

Tuscan Kale Salad (Recipe courtesy of Dr. Weil's True Food Kitchen restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona)

A True Food Kitchen restaurant exclusive! This traditional Tuscan kale salad recipe is made with strips of Italian black kale, fresh lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, crushed garlic, red pepper flakes, grated pecorino Tuscano cheese and bread crumbs. These bright, refreshing flavors combine to bring the sunny taste of Italy to your table in a Tuscan kale salad.

Food as Medicine

Kale is among the most nutrient-dense commonly eaten vegetables. One cup provides 1,327 percent of the Daily Value (DV) for vitamin K, 192 percent of DV for vitamin A, and 88 percent for vitamin C.

Ingredients:

4-6 cups kale, loosely packed, sliced leaves of Italian black (Lacinato, “dinosaur,” cavolo nero) midribs removed

juice of 1 lemon

3-4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, mashed

salt & pepper, to taste

hot red pepper flakes, to taste

2/3 cup grated Pecorino Toscano cheese (Rosselino variety if you can find it) or other flavorful grating cheese such as Asiago or Parmesan

1/2 cup freshly made bread crumbs from lightly toasted bread

Instructions:

Whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and a generous pinch (or more to taste) of hot red pepper flakes. Pour over kale in serving bowl and toss well. Add 2/3 of the cheese and toss again. Let kale sit for at least 5 minutes. Add bread crumbs, toss again, and top with remaining cheese.

Nutritional Information (Serves 4-6):

Nutrients per serving:

Calories: 202

Protein: 8g

Total Fat: 12.17g

Carbohydrate: 11.66g

Fiber: 41.66g

Cholesterol: 8.83mg

