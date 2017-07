With their Summer Madness series in full swing, Jet City gives us a preview of what to expect at one of their shows. Themes throughout the summer include puppet, superhero/villain, 90's, prom and more.

Summer Madness Info:

Ends September 2nd (Fridays and Saturdays)

10 Weekends of themed shows

$5 Tickets all summer with the Madness Pass

