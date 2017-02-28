Immigrant rights in Seattle and beyond

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

Seattle's immigrant population is among the most robust in the country, with more than 113,000 residents born in other countries. And, Washington is ranked as 8th in the country when it comes to welcoming refugees, so the president's original and modified travel bans are understandably affecting people here.

Jorge Baron, attorney and Executive Director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, joined New Day host Margaret Larson for an in-depth conversation about the situation here and across the country, and the work the Northwest Immigrant Rights Program is doing to help refugees and immigrants in our communities.

