American tenor David Miller makes his film debut with "A Hand of Bridge."

Famous for his singing in the famous quartet Il Divo as well as his performance in Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme on Broadway, American tenor David Miller now makes his debut in the filmmaking scene with "A Hand of Bridge."

"A Hand of Bridge" is a one act opera that typically comes in around 9 minutes. The story revolves around two couples confessing their true desires as they play a hand of the card game.

Watch the trailer here and learn more about the film on the website, click here.

David has long since been interested in the world of film and now his passion project will be premiering at the Seattle Film Festival in the SIFF Cinema Uptown June 3 at 3:00 p.m. and June 5 at 6:45 p.m. Click here for more information on the screenings.

