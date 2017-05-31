Il Divo star makes his film debut with "A Hand of Bridge"
Famous for his singing in the famous quartet Il Divo as well as his performance in Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme on Broadway, American tenor David Miller now makes his debut in the filmmaking scene with "A Hand of Bridge."
KING 12:07 PM. PDT May 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Arrest in deadly hit and run at Grays Harbor County campground
-
Car theft runs deep for Bremerton family
-
Colleagues raise money for detective's family
-
Survivor wants justice after hit-and-run
-
Landlords sue Seattle over move-in fees law
-
Truck plunges into water at boat launch in Lakewood
-
Community helps after bonsai trees vandalized
-
The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes
-
Hit-and-run investigation frustration
-
Are black fly bites a health concern?
More Stories
-
Grays Harbor hit and run suspect due in court WednesdayMay 31, 2017, 12:59 p.m.
-
John Clayton out at ESPN, but staying on Seattle radioMay 31, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
-
For the city that loves coffee, Seattle loves…May 31, 2017, 1:16 p.m.