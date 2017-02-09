Close iHeart Radio takes on UW sorority presidents in an epic trivia battle Suzie Wiley, KING 11:00 AM. PST February 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SEATTLE - The Players: iHeart Radio vs. University of Washington’s sorority presidentsThe challenge: Trivia.Who do you think will win New Day NW trivia champion? Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS eBay scam costs teen college savings White Pass and Snoqualmie Pass remain closed Hanford doctor speaks out One dead after car goes into pond along I-5 in Federal Way Pot grow approved on protected wetland Whatcom County winter weather emergency Snowy, icy emergency in Whatcom County Fairhaven Park pillar problem Lawmakers target illegal gun buyers Immigration order inspires Seattle Symphony More Stories 'Emergency' at Seattle wastewater plant dumping raw… Feb. 9, 2017, 10:47 a.m. Snoqualmie, Stevens, White passes staying closed Thursday Feb. 8, 2017, 9:07 p.m. Couple of 22 years separates over Trump vote Feb. 9, 2017, 9:02 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs