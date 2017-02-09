KING
Close
Closings Alert 19 closing alerts
Weather Alert 50 weather alerts
Close

iHeart Radio takes on UW's Greek Life in an epic triva battle!

iHeart Radio takes on UW's Greek Life for a head-on trivia battle. Who will come out on top?

Suzie Wiley, KING 2:09 PM. PST February 09, 2017

SEATTLE - The Players: iHeart Radio vs. UW's Greek Life 

The challenge: Trivia.

Who do you think will win New Day NW trivia champion?

Many thanks to our friends at Sporcle, for providing many of this week's trivia questions!

 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories