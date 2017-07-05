KING
Close

Ideas to spice up your backyard for any occasion

Summer nights are a great time for outdoor entertaining! Chris Knight from Lamps Plus visits New Day NW studio to share lighting, furniture and fountain ideas to make any backyard look amazing.

Suzie Wiley, KING 12:34 PM. PDT July 05, 2017

Summer nights are a great time for outdoor entertaining! Chris Knight from Lamps Plus visits New Day NW studio to share lighting, furniture and fountain ideas to make any backyard look amazing. 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories