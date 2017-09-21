SEATTLE - If you are having trouble eating clean because of dishes like pizza, cheesecake, lasagna, and quesadillas, Hungry Girl has you covered.

Lisa Lillen, eleven-time New York Best Seller and author of Hungry Girl Clean & Hungry OBSESSED!, is a self-proclaimed "mad scientist" in the kitchen. She has transformed comfort food, junk food, and international favorites into low-calorie, guilt-free recipes.

Lillien stops by New Day to talk about her book, guilt-free food, and to make her Hungry Girl Clean & Hungry OBSESSED! Squash Crust Cheese Pizza.

Lillien will be at Third Place Books (17171 Bothell Way NE, #A101 Lake Forest Park WA 98155) tonight, September 21st, at 7 p.m. This event is free admission.

Squash-Crust Cheese Pizza (277 Calories)

CRUST

13/4 pounds (about 4 medium) yellow squash

1/4 cup egg whites (about 2 large eggs’ worth)

1/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/8 teaspoon each salt and black pepper

TOPPING

1/2 cup canned crushed tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Using the shredder side of a box or hand grater (the one with larger holes), shred squash into a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave for 3 minutes.

3. Uncover and stir. Re-cover and microwave for another 3 minutes, or until hot and soft.

4. Transfer squash to a fine-mesh strainer to drain. Let cool for 10 minutes, or until cool enough to handle.

5. Using a clean dish towel (or paper towels), firmly press out as much liquid as possible—there will be a lot.

6. Return squash to the large bowl, and add remaining crust ingredients. Mix thoroughly.

7. Divide crust mixture into two circles on the baking sheet, each about 1/4 inch thick and 7 inches in diameter.

8. Bake until the tops have browned, about 30 minutes.

9. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir seasonings into crushed tomatoes.

10. Spread seasoned tomatoes over the crust, leaving 1/2-inch borders. Top with mozzarella and basil.

11. Bake until cheese has melted and crust is crispy, 5 to 7 minutes.

MAKES 2 SERVINGS

