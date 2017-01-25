KING
Close

How to treat Varicose Veins and Venous Disease

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PST January 25, 2017

SEATTLE - Patient and former flight attendant Esther Maloney has experienced aching in her veins over the last 18 years. A primary care physician labeled the discomfort as varicose veins. Vascular surgeon Dr. Damon Pierce utilized a combination of treatments on Esther including Radiofrequency ablation (RFA), Microambulatory stab phlebectomies, and sclerotherapy. Joining us today is both Esther and Dr. Pierce to provide us with a little more information on Venous Disease and Varicose Veins as well as available treatment options.

Find out more here.

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories