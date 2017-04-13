How to support a friend or coworker living in an abusive relationship

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

The fatal shooting in a special needs classroom in San Bernardino, California, has once again turned attention to the issue of domestic violence. On Monday, a gunman gained access to his estranged wife's elementary school classroom. He shot her and two students who were standing behind her, then took his own life. His estranged wife and one of the students died in the incident.

Even though we can't know exactly what went on in their specific situation, it's important to renew the conversation about this type of violence. Rachel Krinsky, Executive Director of the domestic violence advocacy organization LifeWire, joined New Day NW host Margaret Larson to share more about how friends and coworkers may help support someone who is living in an abusive relationship, as well as how a DV victim may reach out for help.

If you or someone you know is struggling in an abusive relationship, please call LifeWire's 24-hour helpline: 800-827-8840

