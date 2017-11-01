How to safely jog amid the darkening winter days

Winter is a dangerous time for runners, and Seattle Running Club's Martin Criminale is here on New Day to give tips for running in the dark.

As the year draws to a close and the days get shorter, runners risk running out of daylight and running into darkness. President of Seattle Running Club Martin Criminale is here to educate on safe night running. He brings items that make runners more visible in the dark and provides tips for drivers to make the streets more safe for runners.

Visit Seattle Running Club's website for more information on running locally.

