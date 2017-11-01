KING
Close

How to safely jog amid the darkening winter days

Martin Criminale, president of Seattle Running Club, gives tips for running safely when its dark outside.

Su Ring, KING 12:12 PM. PDT November 01, 2017

As the year draws to a close and the days get shorter, runners risk running out of daylight and running into darkness. President of Seattle Running Club Martin Criminale is here to educate on safe night running. He brings items that make runners more visible in the dark and provides tips for drivers to make the streets more safe for runners.

Visit Seattle Running Club's website for more information on running locally.

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories