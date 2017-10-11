How to pick the Medicare plan that's right for your health and lifestyle needs

Millions of Americans are preparing to select health care plans during Open Enrollment, including those newly eligible for Medicare. Tracy Bos, Director of Senior Markets for Premera Blue Cross, shared more about Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

Open enrollment for Medicare runs from October 15 - December 7.

Premera has experts ready to answer Medicare-related questions. Call 855-339-5205, 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They're also scheduling free Medicare seminars. Click here to search for a seminar near you, or call 877-562-5670.

Connect with Premera Blue Cross on Facebook and Twitter: @Premera

© 2017 KING-TV