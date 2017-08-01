KING
How to make Frosé, this summer's trendy drink, at home

This new trendy adult drink is refreshing and delicious! Mixed with vodka and rose, a fros� slushy can be found at Tallulah's in Seattle.

Joseph Suttner, KING 5:31 PM. PDT August 01, 2017

This new trendy adult drink is refreshing and delicious! Mixed with vodka and rose, a Frosé slushy can be found at Tallulah's café in Capitol Hill, Seattle. 

 

Hibiscus Rosé Paloma

1.5 oz Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila 
1 oz Giffard Pamplemousse
1 oz Hibiscus Syrup 
1.5 oz Lime Juice 
2.5 oz Rosé
4 oz water

 

Frozen Banana Daiquiri

2 oz Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum 
2 oz Rhum JM Agricole Blanc
1.5 oz Giffard  Banane du Brésil
2 oz Lime Juice 
1.5 oz Simple Syrup 
4 oz water
 
TALLULAH'S
550 19th Avenue E
Seattle, WA 98112
206-860-0077

