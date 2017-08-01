Frose is all the rage this summer

This new trendy adult drink is refreshing and delicious! Mixed with vodka and rose, a Frosé slushy can be found at Tallulah's café in Capitol Hill, Seattle.

Hibiscus Rosé Paloma

1.5 oz Siete Leguas Blanco Tequila

1 oz Giffard Pamplemousse

1 oz Hibiscus Syrup

1.5 oz Lime Juice

2.5 oz Rosé

4 oz water



A frosé kind of day 🌿🍹🙌#froséseason #cheerstothat A post shared by Tallulah's (@tallulahseattle) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Frozen Banana Daiquiri

2 oz Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum

2 oz Rhum JM Agricole Blanc

1.5 oz Giffard Banane du Brésil

2 oz Lime Juice

1.5 oz Simple Syrup

4 oz water

TALLULAH'S

550 19th Avenue E

Seattle, WA 98112

206-860-0077 550 19th Avenue ESeattle, WA 98112206-860-0077

© 2017 KING-TV