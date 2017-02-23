SEATTLE - 90% of U.S. children consume too much sodium, putting them at greater risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, and even strokes later on in life. Seattle Children’s Executive Chef, Ryan Garcia, works in Seattle Children’s new kitchen facility promoting healthy eating habits among children and families. The goal is to eliminate processed foods, nourishing patients and families with only fresh, high-quality foods to meet national sodium recommendation. This approach also helps manage food allergies and offers a wider variety of choices to those with special diets.

Chef Garcia advises children to replace common meals such as pizza, chicken nuggets, and packaged macaroni and cheese with homemade meals, giving priority to fruits and vegetables. Use herbs, pepper, vinegar, citrus juice, garlic and salt-free seasonings to add flavor to your meals. Today, Chef Garcia shows us some quality alternatives to promote healthy eating and lessen sodium in your children’s diet for longer, healthier lives. Find the Asian Noodle Salad Recipe below!

Asian Noodle Salad Recipe | Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

8 oz Rice Noodles

4 cups Slaw Blend (see separate ingredients)

4 oz Tuscan Kale (dino / lacinato)

4 oz Baby Arugula

4 fl.oz Sesame-Ginger Dressing (see separate ingredients)

1. Combine and toss together the rice noodles cabbage blend, kale and arugula with the dressing.

2. Transfer salad mix to a bowl.

1/2 cup English cucumbers, sliced

12 halves Cherry tomatoes, halved

1 ea Avocado, medium dice

8 slices Radish, sliced thin

4 oz Tri Tip, sliced thin

1/2 cup Pickled red onion

3. Arrange the cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, radish, meat, and pickled onions on top of the salad mix.

Pinch of Toasted sesame seeds

Pinch of Cotija cheese, crumbled

4 tsp Sliced green onions

3 sprigs fresh cilantro sprigs

4 leaves fresh basil, torn

4 leaves fresh mint, chopped

8 slices lime wedges

4. Top salad with garnishes.

Slaw Blend Ingredients

1 cup Red Cabbage

1 cup Green Cabbage

1 cup Lacinato Kale

1 cup Shredded Carrots

Sesame Ginger Dressing Ingredients

1/2 tsp Coleman's Dry Mustard

1/4 cup Fresh Ginger

2 Tbsp Fresh Garlic

1/2 cup Scallions

1 cup Red or yellow Miso

1 cup Rice Wine Vinegar

1/4 cup Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp Honey

1/2 cup Lime Juice

1/2 cup Orange Juice

1/2 cup Canola Oil

1/8 cup Sesame Oil

1/4 cup Sesame seeds, toasted

1. Combine all ingredients except oils and sesame seeds in blender.

2. Stream in oils slowly while blending

3. Stir in sesame seeds after blended.

