Amazon's cloud service operating normally after wide outage
Sherman disputes account of exchange with reporter -- that was recorded
Updated 11:08 AM. PST
Baby boy for mom who went into labor on SR 167Baby boy for mom who went into labor on SR 167 Remember last week we told you a mother went into labor on State Route 167 during morning rush hour? We are getting our first look at her little one.
- 4 hours ago
February helped make one of snowiest winter since 2009February helped make one of snowiest winter since 2009 February may be the shortest month of the year, but it has seemed very long weather-wise.
- 1 hour ago
Seahawks: A couple big name running backs just hit the marketSeahawks: A couple big name running backs just hit the market After a 2016 season that saw the Seahawks struggle to keep their young running back corps healthy, two big name veterans just hit the market that Seattle might be able to get at a discount.
- 2 hours ago
Two suspects shot, injured by deputies in TacomaTwo suspects shot, injured by deputies in Tacoma Two suspects were shot by officers after leading police on a pursuit through Tacoma early Tuesday morning.
- 7 hours ago
Microsoft introduces Xbox monthly subscription passMicrosoft introduces Xbox monthly subscription pass Xbox Game Pass will give gamers “unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and backward compatible Xbox 360 games” for $9.99 per month.
- 6 hours ago
Tacoma teachers discuss protecting students amid immigration concernsTacoma teachers discuss protecting students amid immigration concerns More than 100 teachers from across the South Sound came together for a teacher town hall to talk about how to keep their kids safe in the wake of growing concerns around immigration and increased deportations.
- 7 hours ago
Rare lightning bolt strikes Space NeedleRare lightning bolt strikes Space Needle February's crazy winter weather continues with a rare lighting strike hitting Seattle's iconic Space Needle Monday afternoon.
- 7 hours ago
Jones Soda responds to Seattle soda tax proposalJones Soda responds to Seattle soda tax proposal Jones Soda is calling a proposed tax on sugary drinks in Seattle "misguided" and says it doesn't do enough to educate people about nutrition.
- 7 hours ago
Court denies immediate hearing to release Seattle 'dreamer'Court denies immediate hearing to release Seattle 'dreamer' A federal magistrate in Seattle will not hold an immediate hearing to consider releasing a man arrested by immigration agents despite his participation in federal program to protect people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
- 5 hours ago
Seattle taco truck serves stranded driversSeattle taco truck serves stranded drivers Tacos save the day!
- 7 hours ago
Some rain and snow greets morning commutersSome rain and snow greets morning commuters
- 7 hours ago
Man fights UPS for damages after computer arrives brokenMan fights UPS for damages after computer arrives broken A computer tech said UPS initially denied his claim for reimbursement after the computer the company shipped on his behalf arrived damaged.
- 7 hours ago
DNA test: Subway serving chicken that's only 50% chicken
Birth photographer shames woman for having a c-section
Jon Stewart sticks it to the media: 'Take up a hobby; I recommend journalism'
Trump says he'll 'speak from the heart' during first speech to Congress
Russia says it will veto U.N. resolution on Syria
As son dies, dad squeezes a lifetime into months
Colon and rectal cancers surge among millennials and Generation X
Jon Stewart sticks it to the media: 'Take up a hobby; I recommend journalism'
As son dies, dad squeezes a lifetime into months
Could semi trucks become self-driving?
Accused Kansas killer thought victims were Iranian
Target stock plunges after 'unexpected softness'
Transgender boy wins controversial girls state title in Texas
Doctors warn against teen pot use amid looser marijuana laws
Dylann Roof's jurors worship at church where he massacred 9
Why our brains are prejudiced
Should inmates get Medicaid?
Iran's Farhadi skips Oscars in protest of Trump's travel ban
8-year-old Sunny Pawar is the Oscars' cutest kid
Oscars 2017: Predictions on who will win, who should win
