How to handle grief in the workplace

It's not something we talk about too often, but grief is very real and you never know whether someone you work with is suffering in silence. An upcoming workshop helps managers reach out to employees struggling with grief and bereavement, and also helps employees support a grieving co-worker.

International Grief Institute co-founder and author Lynda Fell.shared more about the workshop, as well as what people can do right now to help a friend or coworker who may be grieving.

Lynda's Grief in the Workplace workshop takes place at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 6th, at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham. The course costs $65 and is open to all.

