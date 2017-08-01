How to get the best eclipse experience, no matter where you live

In three weeks, an awe-inspiring event takes place-- a total solar eclipse. While thousands of people are flocking to areas pinpointed as being the best places to witness it, everyone else can at least take in a partial eclipse.
Greg Schneider from the Seattle Astronomical Society shared tips to have the best eclipse experience, no matter where you are.
