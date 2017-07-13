A new book takes a unique look at what makes relationships work. How to Fall in Love with Anyone is part memoir, part social commentary, and melds psychology with biology, history, and literature.

Author Mary Len Catron shared the inspiration for How to Fall in Love with Anyone, as well as a unique experiment featuring 36 questions couples should ask themselves early in the dating process. The experiment is based on a study by psychologist Arthur Aron and others.

Mary will discuss and sign copies of How to Fall in Love with Anyone, tonight (Thursday, July 13) at 7:00 pm at University Bookstore in Seattle (4326 University Way NE, Seattle 98105).

