KING
Close

How to end toxic friendships the healthy way

Life coach & self-help author Diane Altomare discusses when and how to end a negative friendship.

Joseph Suttner, KING 1:58 PM. PDT October 12, 2017

How do you know when it’s time to let go of a friendship? And how do you go about letting go?

Diane Altomare, author of "Clarity: 10 Proven Strategies to Transform Your Life",  addresses this difficult topic. Altomare is a certified integrative life coach to thousands of individuals worldwide. Her life’s work has been helping people transform from a limiting past to an inspiring future. She joins us on New Day to give tips on recognizing when a friendship stops being beneficial to your life, and how to end a friendship without feeling guilty. 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories