How to avoid being sedentary at work

Inside New Day: Links, Deals & More (Photo: New Day Northwest)

A recent report from the US Census says Seattle has the second highest rate of sedentary jobs in the country at about thirty-eight percent. Consultant Deborah Read from Ergo Fit Consulting, tells us how anyone with a desk job can curb sedentary work.

Tips include:

1. Adjust your chair

2. Create work zones - Reduce Reaching

3. Be smarter than your mouse

4. Where the eyes go, the body goes

5. Move more

There's nothing like a hot cup of coffee to give you a boost in the morning or afternoon, and a new company based in Renton is looking to take your java fix to the next level. Alumbre Coffee is named after the river that flows through a region in Costa Rica that boasts some of the finest coffee farms in the world. The hand-crafted line features coffees from Costa Rica, Colombia, Sumatra, and Ethiopia, and is committed to sustainable farming, milling, sourcing, and roasting. Alumbre Coffee treated the New Day audience to gift bags filled with its exclusive coffees. Connect with Alumbra Coffee on Facebook

