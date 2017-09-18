KING
How rhinoplasty can change your life

Dr. Eric Waterman And Becky Karine talk about the rhinoplasty that saved Karine's life.

Joseph Suttner and Abby Luschei, KING 3:08 PM. PDT September 18, 2017

SEATTLE - A mom's sixth sense and a doctors exam discovered that what was thought to be an infection was actually a form of leukemia. 

Dr. Eric Waterman, who specializes in ear, nose, and throat, is joined by Becky Karine, a recent rhinoplasty patient to go into depth about this life-changing event. 

After Becky's mother had a suspicion that something was being undiagnosed, Dr. Waterman agreed after an exam that showed Becky had unusual swelling on her cheek. After a tissue biopsy, it was discovered that Becky had acute leukemia infiltrate. After a successful treatment and recovery at the Children's hospital, Becky has decided to pursue nursing. 

For more information on Dr. Waterman, visit his website

