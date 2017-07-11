KING
Close

Hot Topics with radio's best

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 11, 2017

KIRO Radio's' Colleen O'Brien & Candy Harper plus IHEART Radio's Jackie Cunningham join this week's New Day Hot Topics panel.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories