KING
Hot Topics: Taco Bell fashion, pineapple pizza & more!

How old is too old to trick or treat? Is Taco Bell inspired fashion the new trend? We discuss these questions and more with POWER 93.3's own Carla Marie, Anthony, and their producer Hoody.

Joseph Suttner, KING 12:06 PM. PDT October 05, 2017

SEATTLE - POWER 93.3’s very own Carla Marie, Anthony, and their producer Hoody join us on New Day to discuss this week’s Hot Topics.

We’re talking Taco Bell-inspired fashion, a new body trend called “hip dip”, and the always controversial debate: does pineapple belong on pizza? The New Day staff weighs in on this fruity pizza mash-up. 

Connect with Carla Maria and Anthony's morning show on Facebook and Twitter: @cmandanthony

