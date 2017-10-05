Hot Topics: Taco Bell fashion, pineapple pizza & more!

SEATTLE - POWER 93.3’s very own Carla Marie, Anthony, and their producer Hoody join us on New Day to discuss this week’s Hot Topics.
We’re talking Taco Bell-inspired fashion, a new body trend called “hip dip”, and the always controversial debate: does pineapple belong on pizza? The New Day staff weighs in on this fruity pizza mash-up.
Connect with Carla Maria and Anthony's morning show on Facebook and Twitter: @cmandanthony
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs