Hot Topics: Butt crack jeans, pumpkin spice deodorant and Taylor Swift

SEATTLE - Antonio Smith, Richard Meharry and Alex Hooi of 425 Magazine weighed in on some of the week’s trending topics:
- Jeans that purposely show off butt cracks
- A deodorant inspired by the ever popular pumpkin spice latte
- Taylor Swift breaks streaming records with her newest single, “Look What You Made Me Do”
- Estee Lauder was sued for giving men fewer paid weeks for child bonding leave
- Seattle’s infamous intersections
