KING
Close

Hot Topics: Butt crack jeans, pumpkin spice deodorant and Taylor Swift

KING 11:00 AM. PDT August 31, 2017

SEATTLE - Antonio Smith, Richard Meharry and Alex Hooi of 425 Magazine weighed in on some of the week’s trending topics: 

  • Jeans that purposely show off butt cracks
  • A deodorant inspired by the ever popular pumpkin spice latte 
  • Taylor Swift breaks streaming records with her newest single, “Look What You Made Me Do”
  • Estee Lauder was sued for giving men fewer paid weeks for child bonding leave
  • Seattle’s infamous intersections

Check out @seattlegents on Instagram
 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories